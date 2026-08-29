Enzo Fernández wants to leave Chelsea and reaches personal agreement

Enzo Fernandez has reached a personal agreement with Manchester City, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Argentine midfielder is now unlikely to be part of the Chelsea squad that face Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Fernandez is desperate to complete the move to Manchester City. He wants to reunite with his former manager Enzo Maresca.

Manchester City have not yet contacted Chelsea over the midfielder's transfer. Romano expects that to happen soon.

Any deal will not come cheap, though. Chelsea paid more than €120 million to Benfica for Fernandez in 2023.

Transfermarkt values the 49-cap Argentina international at €100 million.

Over the past 3.5 years, Fernandez has made 170 appearances for Chelsea. He scored 31 times and provided 30 assists for a Blues goal in that period.

Manchester City have already spent more than €200 million on midfielders this summer. Ayoubb Bouaddi arrived from LOSC Lille for €100 million and Eliott Anderson was prised away from Nottingham Forest for more than €100 million.