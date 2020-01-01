'Entertaining' Orlando Pirates are threat in PSL title race - Bidvest Wits coach Hunt

The four-time league title-winning coach has been impressed by the Buccaneers, who have been revitalised by Josef Zinnbauer

coach Gavin Hunt feels that are a threat in this season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title race.

The accomplished tactician masterminded the Clever Boys' victory over the Buccaneers in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match on Sunday.

The victory ended Pirates' nine-match unbeaten run with German coach Josef Zinnbauer, who improved the Soweto giants after arriving at the club last December.

Hunt has lauded Zinnbauer as the Buccaneers have been playing entertaining football despite their 3-2 defeat to Wits on penalties following a 3-3 draw over the weekend.

“It was a good cup game [from both teams], but sometimes you’ve got to lose. All credit to them though,” Hunt told the media.

“Josef’s done a good job there, they’re coming around, playing good and entertaining [football] and the players are moving."

Former Wits forward Frank Mhango has been carrying Pirates this season and he is sitting at the top of the PSL's scoring charts with 14 goals, but he missed Sunday's clash due to suspension.

“I mean, Mhango, I had him for three or four years, we won the league and he did well for us; he’s scoring now, so you’ve got to give credit to the coaching staff and players," Hunt said.

Pirates are currently placed second on the league standings - nine points behind the log leaders who have a game in hand.

However, title contenders Wits and will leapfrog Bucs if they win their games in hand.

“I’m sure they’ll be a threat for the next 15 games … Or no, they’ve got less. But [Sunday] was our day and we really worked hard for it," he concluded.

Pirates could be the team who will decide the destiny of this title as they will face Wits, Chiefs and Sundowns in the next few months.

Bucs are set to take on Black at Thohoyandou Stadium in their latest league match on Sunday.