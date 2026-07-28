Bradley Barcola's future at Paris Saint-Germain has turned dangerous. The 23-year-old has told the French club's management he will not extend his contract, which runs until 2028. That leaves the Parisians with a choice: sell him this summer for at least 170 million euros or risk losing him cheaply later. Hanging over it all is a threat from Luis Enrique to freeze out the France international if he stays without committing, exactly as the coach did with Kylian Mbappe.

British newspaper "The Athletic" reports that sources inside PSG have confirmed Luis Enrique wants only committed players in his side. Should the club fail to sell Barcola for the price they want, he may drastically cut the winger's minutes next season. It is a hard line aimed at keeping the squad disciplined and avoiding a repeat of the Mbappe saga, when the player set his heart on Real Madrid.

The timing could hardly be worse. PSG are already hunting for two replacements after selling Goncalo Ramos to Milan for 74 million euros and Kang-in Lee to Atletico Madrid for 40 million euros. Now they must manage a fresh crisis involving a player who has given them three seasons, 39 goals and 37 assists across 152 matches.

Barcola arrived from Lyon and has been chased hard by Premier League giants in recent months, chiefly Arsenal and Liverpool. PSG, masters of the eye-watering fee, have priced him at no less than 170 million euros. Liverpool, the player's preferred destination, proved they can splash out after the Diomande deal topped 100 million euros.

Will Liverpool actually stump up that kind of money? Their fans know PSG are under serious pressure over this one. That may tempt Liverpool to stall in negotiations, turning the saga into one that dominates what is left of the summer window.

Do not underestimate Luis Enrique's threat. The Spaniard has shown before that he will make ruthless calls and dispense with major stars. He froze out Mbappe when the striker was angling for Real Madrid, a precedent that shows he rarely hesitates to enforce his authority in the dressing room, even at the cost of sidelining one of his brightest talents.

All of which leaves PSG facing a genuine dilemma. Sell Barcola for their price this summer, or gamble on freezing him out all season and watching his value drain away as the contract winds down. It echoes the Mbappe crisis, which proved Luis Enrique will not budge on his principles, whatever the player's standing.