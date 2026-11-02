Luis Enrique reckons Villarreal deserved far more from their Champions League campaign. The Paris Saint-Germain boss heaped praise on the level the Spanish side produced against Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund ahead of their anticipated clash.

PSG arrive on the back of a remarkable run, yet Enrique wants his players to show ambition and keep working at the same rhythm. He promised to spare no effort in a match he expects to be a tough one against a Villarreal side he believes have put in displays that merited better returns in their previous European outings.

Asked about the changes he has made in recent matches, Enrique told the press conference: "Every competition represents an opportunity to see players in different situations, and it is important for us to get to know the players better. We are always open to giving opportunities to young players who possess this quality."

Pressed on what makes him proudest during his time at the club, he explained: "I think the biggest positive is that we become more ambitious day after day. That means that everyone inside the club is constantly growing in their ambitions. This is the most important and the most positive thing for me. The club is different, and that makes me feel very comfortable."

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The wins over Manchester City and Barcelona count for nothing here, and he made that plain: "If you think, based on the results we have achieved recently, that this will help you win tomorrow, then you are making a big mistake. We need to show our ambition and have the ability to work hard and run a lot tomorrow against a good team like Villarreal. They have faced a difficult schedule of matches at the start of their journey against very strong teams. They are a good team and they have an outstanding coach. We need to be ready from the first minute tomorrow, because previous results will have no impact on what happens."

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Would he take extra precautions given the recent injuries, with his team top of the pile? "No, we are approaching this match in a different way. There are important points at stake. Our focus is on delivering a good performance throughout the match, regardless of the competition or the identity of the players involved. We want to show our level on a pitch where you can feel the essence of football, and against a good team that will make our task difficult, and it will be hard to get past their defensive pressure and their back line. This is the kind of clash that I love."

Ten wins on the spin have not gone to his head. On the streak, the Paris coach said: "It is good to hear that you have made changes that led to better results, and I hope the assessment is positive. You have to realise that you are not a bad coach when you lose a match, just as you are not a genius when you achieve 10 consecutive victories. This is not the right way to work. We only focus on what lies ahead of us, and we think that we delivered a good training session today. When you are in a good position like our current one, and you have solidity, that is down to the presence of a big club backing me, alongside outstanding players and a wonderful team spirit. I am very happy."

Zabarnyi earned a glowing review. "We see that most of the players are delivering good levels, and that is a positive thing for the coach. He is a young player, but he possesses great experience. He trusts in his physical abilities and his skills, and he is also a defender who is good at taking part in building play and cooperating with his teammates. The first year is difficult when you join a new club, but he is improving and he will become a more important player for the team."

What sort of Villarreal does he expect? Enrique said: "The schedule of matches was very difficult, and perhaps other coaches would have thought that they had faced Napoli and Liverpool, and now Paris Saint-Germain. But Marcelino is an optimistic coach, and not the type who complains. I like to see young coaches who love to play good football, and who look for solutions for their teams through this style, and who demand that their players apply it too."

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He went on: "I think Marcelino will spend good years here. He led his team to a European final last season, and I believe that Villarreal's decision to sign him was the right one. They played well against Liverpool and deserved more than they achieved, but these things happen in football. They also beat Napoli and produced a competitive match against Borussia Dortmund. He is not looking for excuses, but rather he wants to play good football and keep possession of the ball, which will force us to deliver our best levels."

Villarreal's loss to Espanyol did not faze him. "When you bet on a young coach who brings new ideas, it is natural for the team to suffer some defeats during this stage. They are lessons to be learned from, and then you work on correcting the course afterwards. When I analyse Villarreal, I see a team at the start of a new project, but I notice many positive things. I hope they are not at their best tomorrow because we want to win. They started their journey by facing four strong opponents, but the next four matches will be against lower-level teams."

Then came a message for Marcelino García Toral: "We know that results are what govern football. Marcelino has proven his character every time he has spoken publicly, and he also leads his team by example. He possesses all the necessary attributes to become a great coach. The most important thing in life is to remain faithful to your principles, and not to lose your identity because of a defeat."

He signed off: "I have achieved success, I have suffered defeats, and I have been through difficult periods. Now everyone thinks I am an exceptional person, or the Special One, but what you achieve, you make yourself over the course of your career. He will go through ups and downs, because the journey is long and carries good moments and difficult ones. I am convinced that Marcelino has a great coaching career awaiting him."