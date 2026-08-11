Paris Saint-Germain's preparations for the UEFA Super Cup final against Aston Villa have been anything but ordinary. A large number of their players have returned late after featuring at the World Cup, leaving Luis Enrique with an unusual challenge before the first official test of the new season.

The French side face Unai Emery's Aston Villa tomorrow, Wednesday, in the Austrian city of Salzburg, chasing a strong start to a campaign in which they aim to keep collecting silverware.

Luis Enrique: we begin the season with a final

Difficult build-up or not, Luis Enrique underlined just how much the match matters. "This is the first official match of the season, and that is why it is very important for us. I hope we can repeat what we did last year, and that we are able to compete and fight to win the Super Cup," he said.

Speaking at a press conference, the Spanish coach drew a parallel with last season, when the international calendar made preparation just as tricky. His staff, he explained, never got enough time with the full group.

On the start of the season, he told the Spanish newspaper "AS": "I got almost the entire rest period during the summer. We now feel refreshed and happy to be back, and we are working to gradually recover the players. To begin the season with a final means that we did a good job last season, and our aim is to deliver the best possible level."

"We want to win again, but that is not easy"

Ambition remains the watchword. Luis Enrique insisted the team still sets itself the biggest targets.

"Of course, we set ambitious targets from the beginning and we will continue to work this way," he said. "Everyone believes we are capable of winning again, but that is just talk in theory, and we have to prove it on the pitch."

He added: "We want to win again, but it is not easy."

The preparation crisis: "I do not know the players' condition"

Nothing cut through the press conference quite like his warnings over readiness, with his players trickling back on different dates.

"Last year was exceptional, and this year is too," he explained. "In terms of preparation, it is difficult to manage the number of minutes each player can play."

He continued: "We will try to play at the best possible level. We want to be in the best possible shape at the end of the season, not necessarily at its beginning."

Turning to the build-up, the Spanish coach said: "We suffered many absences during the pre-season matches, and therefore it is difficult to predict who will be able to play."

Then came the striking line. "I do not have players. Some players returned on Monday, and others returned last week. We are trying to prepare in the best possible way, but I do not know what physical condition our players will be in," he said.

A European final in exceptional circumstances

These late returns, in Luis Enrique's view, have made the whole preparation unlike anything routine.

He said: "It is important for every team to win a European title, and we will see what kind of match the two teams can produce tomorrow."

Whatever the circumstances, the Spanish coach wants his side firing in that first official test, before a long season in which PSG face major challenges on every front.

Praise for the standing of the Spanish coach and player

Elsewhere, Luis Enrique hailed the level Spanish coaches and players have reached, arguing that football in his country has stayed at the summit for years.

"For many years, Spanish football has been at the highest levels, whether in terms of coaches or players, and this makes us feel proud," he said. "The Spanish player, as well as the Spanish coach, are held in great esteem."

Spain's second world title also drew his attention, and he voiced hope that it marks the start of a fresh run of success for the national team and Spanish football.

He signed off by nodding to the legacy Luis Aragonés built, then the transformation Pep Guardiola's Barcelona brought about. Those experiences, he reckons, cemented a style rooted in possession and collective play, and cleared a path for the current generation.