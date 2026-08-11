Enrique on the Infantino and UEFA crisis: I'm not a politician

Luis Enrique refused to be drawn on Ferran Torres or the ongoing talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, insisting he would not touch on the transfer market ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final against Aston Villa.

The PSG coach spoke with Torres edging closer to a move to the European champions. The French club have already agreed personal terms with the player, while negotiations with Barcelona rumble on over the final details.

A move to Paris would reunite Enrique with a forward he coached during his spell in charge of the Spanish national team. Even so, the Spaniard kept his distance from the whole affair.

Luis Enrique settles his position on Ferran

Enrique faced questions at Tuesday's press conference ahead of the Aston Villa clash about how pleased he would be to see PSG sign Torres and have the forward back under his wing.

His answer was blunt, as reported by "Marca": "I never talk about the transfer market. That matter is outside the scope of my talk, I talk about the players of Paris Saint-Germain."

Nor did he budge when another question came his way about the crisis between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA over the commercial company the Swiss official had been trying to set up to run FIFA's tournaments, the World Cup chief among them.

His focus, he stressed, sits entirely on his team and preparing for the match.

He said: "I focus on my team, and I am not a politician. I don't talk about these matters, and I don't talk about the transfer market either."

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Ferran deal nears completion

Behind Enrique's silence, the talks between PSG and Barcelona over Torres are moving forward, with the French club's agreement with the player already sorted.

The deal now looks to be in its final stages. All parties want it wrapped up in the coming days, a move that could hand Torres back to Enrique, who leaned on him heavily during his time with the Spanish national team.