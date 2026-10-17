Luis Enrique has confirmed Nuno Mendes picked up an injury during Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over Strasbourg on Saturday in the seventh round of the French league.

Mendes came on in the 53rd minute, helped turn the result around, then limped off on 85 minutes. Enrique had already used all of his substitutions, so Paris finished the match with ten men.

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Speaking in press comments after the match, the Spanish coach explained: "He (Mendes) felt something slight in his thigh, and we decided not to take any risks."

"I don't know whether we can describe that as an injury, but we decided to play with one man fewer, because we did not want to take any risks," Enrique added. "We will assess the situation tomorrow."

His caution makes sense. Paris host Barcelona next Tuesday at the Parc des Princes in the third round of the Champions League.

Six points from two games has Paris top of the European competition, ahead of second-placed Blaugrana only on goals scored. Barcelona ran riot at Real Betis on Saturday, winning 5-2 in the ninth round of the Spanish league.



