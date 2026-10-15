Luis Enrique, the Paris Saint-Germain coach, admitted that his side endured difficult moments during the second half of a thrilling encounter against Manchester City, despite leading by three goals to nil at the break, before sealing the tie 4-2 in the UEFA Champions League.

The Parisians attacked with real menace at Manchester City's stadium on Wednesday evening, in a match played at a quick tempo with relentless pressing from both sides. But the hosts' response after the interval put Paris's victory under genuine threat, by the admission of their Spanish coach.

Enrique: if we had been unlucky, we would have lost

Luis Enrique praised his players' first-half performance, but he did not hide his concern about the shift the match underwent after the break. The result, he stressed, was never guaranteed despite that sizeable lead.

Speaking at the press conference, as reported by the French network RMC, the Paris Saint-Germain coach said: "It was a thrilling match. What we expected about the tie actually happened. When you watch a match of this level between two sides who constantly look to play and press relentlessly, you expect a thrilling and exceptional encounter with a very quick tempo, and that is what happened."

He added: "We got past their press in the first half and we deserved this result. I don't like reaching the interval with such a big gap, 3-0, because that can lead to a feeling of excessive satisfaction in the second half. At that moment, the opponent had lost the match, and they were left having to take a lot of risks to try to come back."

His side's second half, though, brought major difficulties. "We faced a lot of problems, and if we had been unlucky today, we would have lost this match," the Spaniard acknowledged.

Enrique revealed that he spoke to his assistant Rafael Pol during the game, pointing out that luck smiled on Paris this time, after the team had suffered from bad luck in some of their previous matches in the French league.

"At one moment in the second half, I spoke to Rafael Pol and said to him: today we got all the luck we lacked in the opening rounds of the French league, when the opponent would shoot every single time and score a goal," he explained.

On the swings of the match, he concluded: "Today, a kind of balance happened. No result would have been fair today."

Why did Paris Saint-Germain struggle despite a three-goal lead?

Three goals to the good at the break, Paris Saint-Germain still had to deal with intense pressure from Manchester City after the interval, with the English side surging forward in large numbers in search of a comeback.

Luis Enrique noted that City's gamble was to be expected given they were three goals behind, but it made his side's task more difficult, especially as their ability to cope with the pressure declined.

He said: "When a team is 3-0 down, it takes risks, and that is what Manchester City did. At times, they had only one player at the back, which means a large number of players in the attacking phase."

He added: "That is difficult to deal with, and we had problems against their press. In the first half, we pressed almost perfectly. In the second half, we made mistakes, but dealing with this kind of match is not easy."

Magnes Akliouche still found a fourth for Paris through the English pressure, and Ferran Torres missed a penalty for Manchester City. Few moments captured the swings of the encounter better.

Another victory in England, this time over the Premier League leaders, carries great significance for his side, Enrique stressed. "In the end, winning again in England against the Premier League leaders is something that always gives you motivation. I think that is important for us," he said.

Luis Enrique refuses to see the win as a message to rivals

Beating Manchester City was no message to the rest of their rivals in the UEFA Champions League, the Paris Saint-Germain coach insisted. What matters is reaching the decisive stages of the competition in the best possible shape.

Enrique said: "No, what message? The only message is that the team that wins the European Cup at the end of the season is the one that matters most."

He added: "It is not important to be the best at this stage of the competition. What matters is that we arrive at the month of March, that is our aim."