'Enough is enough' - Arteta angered after VAR overturns Arsenal penalty decision

The Gunners boss was shocked after his side were denied a penalty in the second half of the Premier League clash

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says he has "had enough" of VAR after his side had a penalty decision overturned in their 1-0 defeat to Everton on Friday.

The Gunners were given a penalty early in the second half when Dani Ceballos went down in the box under a challenge from Richarlison.

But the decision was reversed after a check by VAR showed that Nicholas Pepe was offside and the visitors went on to win the game through an own goal from Bernd Leno in the 76th minute.

What has been said?

Arteta expressed his frustration after the game and says he still does not understand why the penalty was not given.

"This has been building up. Enough is enough. Today I had enough. We've had many of them that no one explains," he said.

"It affects a lot of people, our job and most important our football club."

Artea told BBC Sport: "On the pitch performance-wise we were the better team, we controlled the game and we had some opportunities and openings. We had a clear penalty that was disallowed somehow and then we score an own goal.

"The penalty is clear, those decisions have been made after, I don't know how or who by, we cannot see their faces to explain it. It's the second time in two weeks.

"I can see the images 20 times and I don't get it.

"Errors are part of football, we conceeded an own goal that defined the game at the end. We didn't create enough against a team that is well organised, we lacked clarity in the final third.

"We need to go through the disapopintment and focus our energy, the semi-final is more than crucial for us. I don't want to use any excuses, I understand the protests."

Game overshadowed by fan protests

Ahead of the Gunners' home defeat, the club's supporters held a protest calling for owner Stan Kroenke's exit.

The American has been the target of the fans' frustration because of their involvement in the Super League debacle.

Arteta sympathised with the protests but hopes his side can focus on the upcoming Europa League semi-final with Villarreal.

Arsenal's terrible home form continues

The north London side have failed to win in their last five home matches in all competitions.

As well as draws with Slavia Prague and Fulham, they lost to Olympiacos, Liverpool and the Toffees at the Emirates Stadium.

"It's terrible, unacceptable," Arteta said to Sky Sports when asked about his side's home form on Friday.

What next for Arteta's team?

Arsenal are in action again on Thursday when they face Villarreal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

They will return to Premier League duty on May 2 with an away match against Newcastle.

Arteta's team are ninth in the English top-flight and six points behind Everton, who are a place above them.

