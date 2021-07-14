Enobakhare: Coventry City sign former East Bengal striker

The former Nigeria youth international has teamed up with the Sky Blues following the expiration of his contract in India

Coventry City have announced the signing of Bright Enobakhare from Indian Super League side SC East Bengal.

The former Nigeria U23 star joins the Sky Blues on a two-year contract that will keep him with the EFL Championship side until 2023, with the option of a further year extension.

"Coventry City are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Bright Enobakhare," a statement from the club website read.

"The 23-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract with the Sky Blues, with the club having the option of a further year extension, following the expiry of his contract with Indian Super League side SC East Bengal.

"Bright is a familiar face for City fans, having had a successful loan spell at the Club from Wolves in the 2018-19 season.

"After joining in January 2019, Bright played 18 times for the Sky Blues and scored 6 goals, providing three assists.

"At the end of the campaign, Bright’s performances earned him the Young Player of the Year award.

"The Nigerian playmaker has Championship experience from his time at Wolves, where he came through the Academy ranks."

The striker began his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2015 before moving to AEK Athens.

Before then, he had completed loan moves to Kilmarnock, Coventry and Wigan Athletic due to a lack of playing time at Molineux Stadium.

During his first stint at the Coventry Building Society Arena in 2019, the Nigerian scored six goals in 18 appearances before moving to the Latics.

Meanwhile, manager Mark Robins was delighted to have the African star in his squad while relishing the prospect of working with him again.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Bright back to Coventry City," Robins told the Coventry website.

“Bright is a very talented footballer who has the ability to turn a game and create opportunities and goals out of nothing.

“We are delighted to have the chance to work with him again.”

Enobakhare is expected to join the rest of his new teammates for pre-season on Wednesday afternoon. He could make his debut when the Sky Blues take on La Liga side Sevilla in a friendly match billed for July 17.

Having finished in the 16th position in the English second tier last term, Robins and his players would be hoping to double up their efforts this term to earn promotion to the English elite division.