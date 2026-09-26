English media: 'Manchester City relegated from Premier League after historic ruling'

Manchester City are facing a huge punishment after Thursday's ruling in the long-running case over the Premier League's financial rules, according to leading British media. The English giants were found guilty by the independent commission on 114 of the 115 charges. According to The Telegraph, the verdict is clear: "Relegation for Manchester City," the newspaper declares in a prominent headline.

The case centres on alleged financial breaches between 2008 and 2018. Throughout the legal battle, which has been running since 2024, City insisted they had 'irrefutable evidence' of their innocence, but according to The Telegraph the independent commission has completely ripped that position apart. The newspaper calls it potentially 'the most far-reaching legal ruling ever in English football'.

The Telegraph believe an exceptional offence must bring an exceptional sanction. "For Manchester City, the unpleasant truth can no longer be softened now," writes chief sports writer Oliver Brown, who describes relegation across multiple divisions as 'an appropriate starting point'. According to him, all 20 major trophies City won in the period in question will now carry a symbolic asterisk.

The fallout may not end there, because the seven Premier League titles from that period should also be called into question, according to the newspaper. The Telegraph compare it to Lance Armstrong, who lost all seven of his Tour de France titles after being banned for life. "Those achievements are today so tarnished that they have in effect become irrelevant," is the damning verdict on City's championships.

Stripping those titles would have huge consequences for English football's history books. Manchester United finished behind City in 2012 and 2018, and Liverpool were runners-up in 2014, 2019 and 2022, although The Telegraph also raise the possibility of not reassigning the championships at all. The newspaper points to Italy, where the 2005 Serie A title was left vacant after the Calciopoli scandal.

One old statement by former City manager Pep Guardiola has now taken on fresh significance after the verdict. "I will not let my future depend on whether we play in the Premier League or League One," the manager said in November 2023 about the possible consequences. The Telegraph pointedly note that Guardiola has since returned to Barcelona and suggest that playing in the third tier could yet prove to be one of City's smaller problems in the end.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, clubs are weighing up the consequences of the ruling. According to The Times, several clubs had already instructed leading lawyers to examine whether they are entitled to compensation, for example because they missed out on Champions League income or sponsor bonuses due to City's performances. A joint damages claim by several English clubs could therefore also be possible.

City are expected to appeal, so the legal battle may still have some way to run. Even so, the mood in England after the ruling is brutally severe: a points deduction can already send a club down, and there is now even talk of expulsion from the Premier League and a drop through multiple divisions.

The Telegraph sum up the situation starkly: "We are truly in unprecedented territory, and that calls for an unprecedented punishment."