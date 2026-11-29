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Jurriën Timber played a starring role in Sunday's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City (2-2). The Netherlands international saved the Gunners from defeat late on, but he has still come in for criticism from the English media. One British newspaper even gave the defender a below-par rating.

Arsenal fell behind twice at the Emirates Stadium. Timber scored from a corner in the 83rd minute to make it 2-2, preserving the Londoners' six-point lead over Manchester City.

The BBC gave Timber a 6 for his performance against Pep Guardiola's side. The British outlet particularly questioned the Netherlands international's role in the build-up to Erling Haaland's opener.

The BBC were unimpressed by Timber's defending. His crucial late equaliser in the Premier League clash went some way towards making up for it, however.

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The Sun rated Timber's performance more highly, giving him a 7. The British tabloid noted that the defender missed an excellent chance early on and was involved in a controversial incident.

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Timber appeared to pull Jérémy Doku's hair. According to The Sun, the Arsenal right-back was lucky to stay on the pitch.

The newspaper also blamed Timber in part for Manchester City's opener. The Dutchman put team-mate Noni Madueke in trouble, but made amends late on by turning in the equaliser at the far post.

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Timber's goal could not rescue his rating with the Evening Standard, however. The London newspaper gave the Netherlands international a 5 and criticised his defensive work.

The Daily Express also judged Timber's performance below par, giving the former Ajax player a 5. The English newspaper likewise highlighted the controversial first-half incident involving the Dutchman and Doku.

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"He escaped a red card after pulling Doku's hair in the first half," the Daily Express wrote. "He was also locked in a fierce battle with the lightning-fast winger in any case."

Timber was also criticised for his missed chance. "He really should have put the ball in the net when Viktor Gyökeres' header rebounded off the post. Shortly before full-time, however, he was in the right place at the right time to score."