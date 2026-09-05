English fans spit at Dutchman in Premier League: 'Get rid of him!'

Kjell Scherpen has come under heavy fire in England after Ipswich Town's 0-2 defeat to Liverpool. The 26-year-old goalkeeper was at fault for both of Alexander Isak's goals and has been criticised by both the BBC and supporters of the promoted side.

The BBC gave Scherpen a 4, among the harshest ratings he received. The British broadcaster was particularly critical of his role in the opening goal, although it also noted that the 26-year-old recovered to some extent later on with a few decent saves.

Fan account Tractor Boys Talk was no kinder, handing Scherpen a 4.5. "He made a couple of decent saves, but the goalkeeping on both goals was very weak," was the verdict, with particular criticism aimed at his hesitant attempt for the 0-1 and his positioning for the second goal.

After only a few minutes, the opening goal arrived. Cody Gakpo found Isak after a strong piece of play, and the Swede hit a powerful effort. Scherpen got a touch on the ball but could not keep it out, and Liverpool took the lead.

Shortly after that, Scherpen looked exposed again. Gakpo sent Isak through with the outside of his foot, the striker beat his opponent and slid the ball under the Dutchman, who had come a long way off his line: within ten minutes, Ipswich were 0-2 down.

On X, the reaction quickly turned fierce. One supporter wrote: "I defended Scherpen when everyone doubted him, but yesterday was dreadful. I don't think it will be long before Walton is in goal." Another fan made it even more painful: "Scherpen woke up today and chose uselessness."

Others picked apart his role in the goals. "That ball cannot go in. It's not easy to get down quickly when you're 2.06 metres tall, but Scherpen was already there," one said, while another Ipswich follower stated: "He made two big mistakes, both because he didn't get down quickly enough. With his height, that remains a concern."

Tractor Boys Talk went a step further and believes second-choice Christian Walton should be given a chance in goal for the next match. Walton was still Ipswich's first-choice goalkeeper last season. "Get rid of Scherpen," was the cry.

Some are not ready to write Scherpen off just yet, though. Before half-time, the goalkeeper stopped Liverpool extending their lead with saves from Dominik Szoboszlai efforts, and one fan called for patience: "He didn't play brilliantly, but we have to keep supporting him. He made good saves as well."