'English clubs won't risk big-money Sancho move' – Dortmund 'totally relaxed' over Man Utd & Chelsea target's future

The winger is wanted by the Premier League pair, but the coronavirus pandemic could force him to stay in Germany for at least another year

director Michael Zorc says his club are “totally relaxed” about Jadon Sancho’s future despite ongoing reports linking him with a return to .

Premier League duo and are said to be leading the chase for the 20-year-old winger, who has proven himself one of Europe’s most promising young players since he moved to from in 2017.

The coronavirus outbreak is expected to disrupt clubs’ transfer plans, however, and may force Sancho’s suitors to turn their attention to more affordable targets.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward recently suggested that the club will not be able to make big money moves in the next transfer window as they look to deal with the financial blow caused by the suspension of football across the world.

Asked if the uncertainty could end any chance of Sancho leaving the side, Zorc says Dortmund’s attitude has not changed in recent months and insists they have bigger things to focus on amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is no new stance,” Zorc said in an interview with Sport1.

“It is currently the case that no club will risk anything by making a big-money move - even in England! I can't and don't want to lean too far out of the window with predictions because the situation is currently changing every day. We'll see what happens.

“We have a long-term contract with Jadon Sancho [until 2022]. Nothing will change now. We are totally relaxed in that regard.

“I understand the inquiries, but such topics are not the top priority at the moment."

He added: “The dominant questions that concern us at the moment are rather: How do we go on? When do we play again? It would be of paramount importance for all of us that the season be able to finish.

“Especially given that the proposals and protocols put forward in order for the league to safely resume are viewed positively by many experts.”

Sancho has scored 17 games in 35 appearances in all competitions this season for the German giants, who trailed Bundesliga leaders by four points before the campaign was brought to a halt.