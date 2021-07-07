England vs Denmark: Team news, preview & predictions

Can the Three Lions reach their first final since 1966?

Will it be England or Denmark who advance to reach the Euro 2020 final when they collide in Wednesday’s second semi-final?

Both are fascinating stories during a memorable tournament, with the Three Lions growing from strength to strength and finally gaining some self-belief after dispatching old nemeses Germany at Wembley.

Denmark have been even more remarkable, having experienced the shattering collapse of Christian Eriksen in their opener—a 1-0 home defeat by Finland.

Despite losing their opening two matches, Denmark proved they are made of stern stuff, and became the first team in Euros history to take zero points from their first pair of fixtures but still advance to the knockouts.

Further triumphs have followed, but can they pull off a major upset at Wembley?

England vs Denmark: Team news

Gareth Southgate’s squad are without injuries, leaving the coach with some big decisions to make.

Bukayo Saka is fit again, but has he done enough to justify a starting spot ahead of the likes of Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish or Phil Foden?

For Denmark, Eriksen is obviously absent, and it remains to be seen whether Yussuf Poulsen is fit enough to start as he recovers from a knock.

Unfortunately for the hosts, captain Simon Kjaer has bounced back from his injury problems and will take his place in the heart of the defence.

England vs Denmark: Key facts & stats

England are chasing history, having only once previously reached the final of a major tournament—in the World Cup in 1966 on home soil.

They have an underwhelming record against the Danes, having failed to win five of their previous six meetings between the sides.

However, England have avoided defeat in the two meetings between the sides at major tournaments—a 0-0 draw in 1992 and a 3-0 victory at the World Cup 10 years later.

The Three Lions have a poor record in semi-finals of the European Championships, having lost in their two previous appearances.

England vs Denmark: Predictions

While the Danes are riding an emotional wave after overcoming the odds in remarkable style to reach the semis, England are surely the favourites for this one.

They have quality in abundance, have home advantage, and have considerable momentum of their own after back-to-back triumphs over Germany and Ukraine.

Prediction: England 2-0 Denmark

