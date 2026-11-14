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Glenn Johnson, the former Liverpool, Chelsea and England star, has revealed a strange incident involving the Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea, when the manager tore up his loan transfer contract to Olympique Lyon of France right before his eyes, before telling him he would stay with the London club.

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Johnson, 42, spent four years wearing the Chelsea shirt, including two seasons under Mourinho during the Portuguese coach's first spell with the Blues, which began in 2004 and brought major success for the club, most notably winning the Premier League title and the League Cup in the 2004-2005 season.

The former right-back didn't get much playing time under Mourinho, yet he still treasures those years, recalling a string of memorable conversations with his coach.

Johnson told British newspaper "The Sun": "I have great memories of working under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea. We were winning all the time, including the Premier League and League Cup double in the 2004-2005 season."

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He added: "Winning titles always helps create beautiful memories, our confidence was at its highest levels, and we were one of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen. Jose and I had many great conversations, but one of them stands out in particular."

Mourinho felt Johnson needed to leave on loan to get a greater chance of playing, but he set a condition. The move had to be to a club competing in the Champions League, so Johnson could gain experience of playing at the highest level.

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So the Englishman went looking for the right opportunity, and he found one. He struck a deal with Olympique Lyon, one of Europe's biggest clubs at the time, having bossed the French league with seven straight titles between 2002 and 2008.

Johnson said: "He wanted me to go out on loan to get more playing time, because I wasn't playing much at Chelsea. But he wanted the club to be competing in the Champions League if possible, so that I would gain real experience."

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He continued: "I went and found a loan opportunity at Lyon, who at the time were a very big deal, during the period in which they won the French league seven times in a row. The deal had been done, and I was a young lad, so it was a big opportunity for me. But I went to tell Jose, and showed him the contract, and he tore it up right in front of me."

That wasn't a snap decision, Johnson reckons. It was a test of his character, with Mourinho doubting whether the young defender had the nerve to walk away from Chelsea for a fresh challenge at such an early age.

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He added: "I don't think he ever thought I had the courage to go out and get a good deal like that at my age. I think it was supposed to be a test of character, and I passed it with flying colours, because he tore up the deal and told me I would stay."

The former England international went on: "I didn't have a choice. But I think he respected me more after that, and he started involving me more in the line-up."

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Mourinho's call didn't keep Johnson at Stamford Bridge for long. He joined Portsmouth on loan in 2006, signed permanently the following year, and finally nailed down a regular place in the Premier League.

Liverpool came calling in 2009, and Johnson stayed at Anfield until 2015. He won 54 caps for England and established himself as one of the finest English full-backs of his generation.