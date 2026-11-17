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The Football Association has officially entered the race to host the Nations League finals next summer, marking a significant step in England's preparation for Euro 2028. Following a dramatic group-stage victory over Spain, the Three Lions could now welcome Europe's elite to their home turf for the tournament's conclusion in June.

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Three Lions join hosting race

England have officially registered their interest in hosting the Nations League finals this season, as Football Association officials look to bring the tournament's climax to home soil. The semi-finals and final, scheduled for June 2027, are held in a single host nation, and the FA is keen to secure the prestigious event. However, the path to hosting is not clear, as heavyweight rivals France and Spain have also contacted UEFA to express their interest in staging the final four matches, which are set to take place between June 9 and June 13.

While the FA is eager to host, there remains some logistical uncertainty regarding the choice of venues. Wembley Stadium is traditionally the preferred choice for such major international events, but questions have been raised about its availability during the required window. Although the only publicly announced events at the national stadium for June are two concerts by Sam Fender, these are scheduled to take place after the Nations League finals.

According to BBC Sport, The governing body is currently evaluating its options to ensure the infrastructure meets UEFA's requirements for a high-profile four-team tournament.

Tuchel sees springboard for success

The bid to host comes at a time of renewed optimism for the national team following a stunning 3-2 victory over Spain in Madrid which saw England finish top of their group. Head coach Thomas Tuchel believes that competing for and potentially winning the Nations League would provide the ultimate psychological boost ahead of Euro 2028. Since the competition's inception in 2019, England has never played host to the finals, with Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany all having previously staged the closing rounds of the tournament.

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Speaking after the win in Spain, Tuchel was clear about his ambitions for the trophy. "I saw and heard about the celebrations in Portugal when they won it last year. It is just the best preparation we can have for the Euros. We don't think so far, but it's a fact," the manager told BBC Sport. "We want to have these matches on the highest level to prove ourselves, to gain in confidence and to see where we are … to adjust our game where we need a bit of adjustment. That's what this Nations League is perfect for. We want to win it. But first of all, we need to win the quarter-final."

Focus turns to quarter-final draw

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Securing the top spot in the group ensures that England will be seeded for the upcoming quarter-final draw this Friday. This seeding could prove vital as they look to navigate the two-legged ties in March. Potential opponents for the Three Lions include Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, or Norway. Victory in the spring would propel Tuchel's side into the June finals, where they would hope to enjoy home-field advantage if the FA's bid is approved by UEFA, who generally prefer the host nation to be one of the four participating semi-finalists.