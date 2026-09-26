Barcelona's attacking star put the world champions ahead at Wembley after just two minutes. According to data provider Opta, it was England's earliest goal conceded at the national stadium in almost 70 years.

Across their entire international history, England have only twice let in an earlier goal at Wembley: Hungary scored in the first minute in 1953, and Scotland did the same in 1957, 69 years ago.

Yamal's early goal came from a serious lapse in concentration by England centre-back Marc Guehi (Manchester City). The last man gave the ball away carelessly to the Barca star, who burst into the box and, despite Guehi's pressure, coolly slotted past England goalkeeper James Trafford to put Spain in front.

England responded, but still handed the visitors several more good chances. Ferran Torres wasted the best of them in the 27th minute. Less than a quarter of an hour later, the Three Lions were ahead. Anthony Gordon levelled in the 36th minute before Bayern star Harry Kane made it 2-1 to England by half-time in the 40th minute.

How has Lamine Yamal started the new season at Barcelona?

At club level, Yamal's lightning start carried on his outstanding opening to the season. In eight competitive appearances for Barcelona so far, the 19-year-old has already recorded eight goals and six assists in 2026/27. For Spain, meanwhile, it was his eighth goal in his 34th international.

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Spain now want to match the previous golden generation of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and co, who won three major tournaments in a row between 2008 and 2012 (Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012). After the Euro title in 2024 and the World Cup title in 2026, Yamal and co could achieve the same feat at the next European Championship, which will take place in Great Britain and Ireland in 2028.