England Euro 2020 squad: Alexander-Arnold in provisional 33-man party as Dier misses out

Gareth Southgate is eager to cast an eye over as many hopefuls as possible before settling on a final selection of 26 on June 1

Gareth Southgate has picked a provisional squad of 33 ahead of England's European Championship campaign this summer, with Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Brighton defender Ben White among those to get the nod.

The Three Lions have two pre-tournament friendly dates against Austria and Romania fast approaching, with a 26-man party needing to be settled on prior to those outings.

A final selection call will be made on June 1, ahead of a Euros opener against Croatia on the 13th of that month, with a number of hopefuls currently on the fringes of the fold set to be given an opportunity in training to prove their worth.

Who has been selected?

Three uncapped players are included in the England squad for the first time.

Seagulls star White is one of those, with Everton defender Ben Godfrey and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - who have both been regulars at U21 level - completing the rookie trio.

Alexander-Arnold, amid much scrutiny of his omission in March, is recalled alongside his captain at Liverpool, Jordan Henderson.

Jack Grealish also makes an immediate return to the fold having been forced to sit out the start of 2022 World Cup qualification through injury.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood and Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka make up the teenage contingent in Southgate's squad.

Of the 33 selected at this stage, 21 are looking to grace a major senior tournament for the first time.

Harry Kane, who claimed a Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, will once again captain the side as questions continue to be asked of his future at Tottenham.

Who has missed out?

While Spurs star Kane will figure prominently for England this summer if fit, there are a number of frustrated figures being left behind in north London.

Dier has been overlooked despite being a versatile option that can fill in at centre-half or in midfield. His club colleagues Dele Alli and Harry Winks have also been unable to do enough to force their way into contention at the end of testing domestic campaigns.

Of the others to miss out, Leicester playmaker James Maddison pays the price for facing fierce competition for places his role.

Everton defender Michael Keane is another that just misses out, as does Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the back of a loan spell at West Brom from Arsenal, while Danny Ings is snubbed despite hitting another 13 goals for Southampton this season and Tammy Abraham's lack of regular game time at Chelsea has cost him dear.

England's provisional Euro 2020 squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham, on loan from Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

