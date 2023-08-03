England are beatable! NFF boss Gusau adamant Super Falcons will reach 2023 Women's World Cup quarter-finals

Nigeria Football Federation president Ibrahim Musa Gusau is confident the Super Falcons will defeat England in the Women's World Cup knockout phase.

WHAT HAPPENED: Nigeria finished second in Group B, behind Australia, to book their place in the last 16.

They are scheduled to play England's Lionesses in the knockout phase, with the latter coming into the match as favourites.

However, Gusau has faith in the Super Falcons who he believes have what it takes to make it to the quarter-final.

WHAT HE SAID: "The Super Falcons, ranked number 40 in the world, emerged from Group B ahead of better-ranked teams," Gusau told Complete Sports.

"Though not many believed that we would emerge from the 'Group of Death' we at the NFF were confident that the team would progress because of the kind of long-term preparations we gave them.

"England are beatable like the Australians, but Falcons must take advantage of any opportunity that comes their way on Monday in Brisbane. Against Ireland, the girls were conservative because they needed just a draw to qualify. But against England, the game plan will be different. They will play to win and reach the last eight."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The administrator has further explained what NFF will do to ensure the team stands a better chance of advancing.

"On our part, we shall motivate and give the team all the support they need to beat England," Gusau continued.

"The Super Falcons’ journey at the World Cup will not end with the match against England. I spoke to the team handlers and their optimism of victory will, hopefully, rub off on the girls."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the first time the Super Falcons, who are playing in their third Women's World Cup, managed to get past the group stage without losing.

They have never gone past the quarter-final stage, but this year, they hope to go all the way to the finals.

WHAT NEXT: Nigeria play England on Monday in the knockout game at the Brisbane Stadium.