Ending the debate: Trabzonspor president reveals the truth about signing Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's future remains one of the summer's hottest talking points, with the Egyptian linked to a string of clubs. Turkish sides sit at the top of that list.

Reports of an imminent move to Trabzonspor have gathered pace, prompting the club's president to step in and shut them down. He has now spelled out exactly where things stand with the Egypt captain.

Ertuğrul Doğan, the Trabzonspor president, addressed the claims that Salah, the former Liverpool star, is closing in on a move to the club this summer.

Salah became a free agent after agreeing with Liverpool to tear up his contract a year early. His future keeps sparking debate, not least because he has yet to settle on a new club since leaving Anfield.

Doğan told the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "As I said before, there is currently no agreement with Salah. And I never said that negotiations are still ongoing. Up to this moment, there is no such agreement."

His words landed just days after Önder Özen, the football director at Beşiktaş, revealed that his club had put its pursuit of the Egypt captain on hold. Negotiations had hit a dead end over the financial demands.

Özen told a press conference that Beşiktaş had gone through several rounds of talks with the former Liverpool forward. Things grew more complicated once the money entered the conversation.

The Beşiktaş board would not sweeten its current offer, the Turkish official confirmed, while adding that Salah's representatives are also in talks with other interested clubs.

Trabzonspor board confirms president's statements

Derviş Köz, a board member and treasurer of Trabzonspor, backed his president up, insisting that Doğan alone handles transfers at the club.

Köz told Reuters: "Ertuğrul Doğan holds the sole authority in all transfer matters at the club. His statements on this issue are clear, and if you go back to the president's statements you will find in them the answer you are looking for."

Salah, meanwhile, is still weighing up his options. He chose to hold off on any final decision until after Egypt's run at the 2026 World Cup, where he led the Pharaohs to the round of 16. Only now does he begin comparing the offers on the table.