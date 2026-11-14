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Portugal began the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era with a resounding 1-4 defeat to their guests Denmark at the Braga stadium, in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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Denmark broke the deadlock after 43 goalless minutes, winning a penalty that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg tucked away.

The visitors carried their dominance into the second half. Rasmus Hojlund made it two in the 50th minute, then struck again seven minutes later for his brace and Denmark's third.

Joachim Andersen added a fourth in the 75th minute.

Bernardo Silva pulled one back with Portugal's only goal in the 90+3 minute, but the night ended in defeat for "the Sailors" in their first game since Cristiano Ronaldo announced his international retirement.

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Denmark's win lifted them to nine points and second in Group Four. Portugal stayed on 12 points at the summit.

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The newspaper Marca ran through the key moments, noting that Portugal started cold, slow and heavy.

With Bruno Fernandes on the left and Joao Felix pulling the strings behind Goncalo Ramos, Jorge Jesus's men couldn't take control of the ball or play it out cleanly from their own half.

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Long-range efforts from Vitinha and Neto failed to trouble Hermansen, but Portugal gradually found their feet. They flipped the possession battle and began to play in Denmark's half.

Denmark flashed a warning in the 38th minute, with a goal chalked off for offside against Damsgaard in the build-up. Moments later, Ruben Dias handled a Hojlund header and conceded a penalty.

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Diogo Costa guessed the right way, but Hojbjerg made no mistake, lashing a powerful strike high into the net.

Portugal's problems deepened at the start of the second half. Ruben Dias collected a yellow card that rules him out of the final match against Wales.

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Worse was to come. In the 50th minute, Damsgaard took the ball inside the box, turned and slid a pass to the far post, where Hojlund met it first time. Diogo Costa had no chance.

Ruben Neves tried to drag Portugal back into it with a rocket, but Hermansen clawed it away and Neto sent the rebound over the bar.

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Hojlund punished the hosts again. In the 57th minute, he picked up the ball in the attacking third, shrugged off Renato Veiga and curled a right-footed finish into the far corner. Ruben Dias had broken from the defensive line, keeping the Danish striker onside.

Jorge Jesus responded with three substitutions in one go. On came Palhinha and Trincao, who ballooned his first touch over the bar from a Vitinha pass, along with Carlos Forbs, handed the number 7 shirt he had already worn a year earlier against Armenia in the World Cup qualifiers.

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Instead of a Portuguese revival, Denmark struck again a quarter of an hour from time. Hojlund swung in a free-kick and Joachim Andersen rose to bury an unstoppable header.

Portugal did at least improve the scoreline in stoppage time. Forbs burst clear down the right and beat his man, Hermansen blocked Joao Neves's shot from the heart of the box, and Bernardo Silva was on hand to stab home the rebound.