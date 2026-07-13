End of the road for Papi! Kaizer Chiefs confirm departure of Gaston Sirino after two-year spell at Naturena

The curtain has come down on Gaston Sirino's Kaizer Chiefs chapter, with the club confirming the veteran midfielder's departure after deciding not to renew his contract.

The Uruguayan's exit marks another step in Fernando Da Cruz's squad rebuild as the Glamour Boys continue reshaping their roster ahead of the new season.

Sirino arrived at Naturena with high expectations following a glittering, trophy-laden spell at rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

While he produced flashes of the quality that made him one of the Premier Soccer League's most feared attacking midfielders, he was unable to consistently deliver the impact Chiefs had hoped for during his two-year stay.

In a statement released on Monday, the club thanked the 35-year-old for his service and wished him well in the next chapter of his career.

"As Kaizer Chiefs bid farewell to Gaston Sirino, the Club would like to express sincere gratitude to Papi for his dedication and contribution over the past two seasons. The experienced Uruguayan midfielder played a key role in helping Amakhosi achieve success since he arrived at the Club.

"During his time with the Glamour Boys, Sirino featured in 39 matches, scoring five times and providing eight assists across all competitions, setting an inspiring example of professionalism for the younger players in the squad to emulate. His leadership and experience were instrumental in guiding the team to the prestigious Nedbank Cup title last year.

"We thank Gaston for his commitment and passion, as well as all the memories he leaves behind at Naturena.

"Nos vemos, Papi."

No sooner had Chiefs announced his exit came the news that former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze were looking to reunite with the talented midfielder.

Ben Youssef, now at Durban City, and Kaze, currently with Sekhukhune United, have both identified the 35-year-old as a priority signing.

Sources close to the situation suggest that while both clubs have expressed concrete interest, Durban City have stolen a march on their rivals and could announce his capture within the next few days.