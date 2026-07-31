The curtain has fallen on the Middle East and North Africa representatives in the Kings League. DR7, led by Saudi content creator Mufreh Asiri "Darbaha", and FWZ, led by Kuwaiti content creator Fawaz Al-Shammari, both crashed out of the final chance round at the 2026 Kings League Club World Cup in Milan.

DR7 produced one of the tournament's standout shocks, dumping out title holders Los Troncos in their opening match. Their run ended against Brazilian Kings League champions DesimpaiN.

FWZ bowed out after losing to Italian Kings League champions Alpak FC. That defeat followed a notable win over Spanish giants Porcinos in the previous round.

Both teams may have gone out, but their competitive displays proved Kings League clubs from the Middle East and North Africa can go toe-to-toe with the tournament's elite.

The Kings League Club World Cup rolls on in Milan with the quarter-finals. The Final Four ties conclude the tournament tomorrow, Saturday.