German press reports have confirmed that France's Moussa Diaby, the Al-Ittihad winger, is on the verge of returning to Germany's Bayer Leverkusen during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Diaby's name has been linked with an exit from "the Dean" in recent weeks, with Inter Milan and Leverkusen both circling. The player and Al-Ittihad share a desire to go their separate ways.

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According to the German edition of "Sky Sports", Diaby has already agreed a contract with Bayer Leverkusen running until the summer of 2031.

Talks with Al-Ittihad rumble on, but they remain complicated and nowhere near the finish line. Leverkusen are working hard to strike a deal.

Al-Ittihad have shed a host of foreign stars since last January. France's N'Golo Kanté and Karim Benzema led the way out, before Brazil's Fabinho and the Albanian followed at the start of this season.