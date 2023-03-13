End of season for Kaizer Chiefs' Mathoho? Zwane confirms defender's return 'not going to happen any time soon'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has suggested Eric Mathoho might miss the rest of the season owing to injuries.

Mathoho has featured once this season

Zwane confirms centre-back not close to return

Chiefs looking to qualify for Caf CL and win Nedbank Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane was replying to a question regarding Mathoho, who has been out injured.

The coach admitted Mathoho is one of the most experienced players in the squad but was unsure whether the fans would see the centre-back again this season.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don't want to lie, he has been out for some time and we don't know in terms of recovery," Zwane said after helping Chiefs advance to Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

"As things stand, he has not started jogging yet and that alone tells you that [his return] is not going to happen any time soon.

"But should he recover sooner rather than later, we will be happy to have him back because of his experience, and we are also aware of what he can do for us."

Backpagepix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mathoho has featured just once for Chiefs this season. The only appearance was in September last year against SuperSport United, a match Amakhosi won 2-1.

His extended absence owing to injuries is a blow considering the defender made 18 PSL appearances last season.

WHAT NEXT: Mathoho will hope he can heal soonest and perhaps play the last matches of the season and help Amakhosi meet their targets.