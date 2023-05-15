Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is reportedly facing an uncertain future amid rumours that he has lost the support of his bosses at Naturena.

Chiefs have endured a difficult season under Zwane

But he enjoyed the support of his bosses

Now, that support has reportedly waned

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane is about to wrap up his maiden season as head coach of a Premier Soccer League club and he has guided Chiefs to a trophyless campaign. Amakhosi will end the season knowing they will not take part in Caf club competitions next term.

It was a difficult campaign for Zwane, who led the Soweto giants to 11 league defeats, a record number of losses for Chiefs in a single season in the PSL era.

The former Amakhosi midfielder was enjoying the support of his bosses at the club for the better part of the season. Zwane was tasked to lead a rebuilding project without much pressure to win trophies in what was almost a guarantee his job is safe even if he wins nothing.

But SABC Sport reports that the top brass at Naturena is reconsidering their stance on the coach and are contemplating making technical team changes.

WHAT WAS SAID: SABC Sport reports: “The backing Zwane enjoyed from management when he initially took over is shaky, with high-ranking sources indicating the club will actively look for a replacement.

“It’s believed the decision is not official and could have been triggered by yet another defeat a week after being eliminated from the Nedbank Cup at the hands of bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the semifinals.”

Before last weekend's 1-0 defeat by SuperSport United in their penultimate league match, Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung stressed the need to strengthen themselves ahead of next season.

WHAT MOTAUNG SAID: “When we started the season, we knew it was not going to be smooth," said Motaung. "We had youngsters, we had a young coach with young technical staff, and everything has been fresh.

“Next season, we are definitely going to beef up and look at where the challenges were, and work on it…football is a journey, it's not a one-night thing or a one-day thing. We are in that journey.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: What could have made Zwane's bosses lose trust in him is the manner in which they collapsed during the crucial stage of the season. They entered the home stretch of the PSL race with a chance of finishing as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as winning the Nedbank Cup.

But they crumbled, losing four of their last five games across all competitions.

If Zwane is fired, the new coach might have to accommodate the new players Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango already signed ahead of next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? Chiefs host Cape Town City on Saturday in their last match of the season and Zwane would want to at least end the campaign with maximum points after a difficult few weeks.