Vinicius Junior faces a defining moment at Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have signalled they are prepared to let the Brazilian go if the drawn-out talks over his soon-to-expire contract collapse.

Sources have told ESPN that Madrid's hierarchy will not budge on their latest renewal offer. The decision, they insist, now rests entirely with the player: accept what's on the table or find himself a new club.

Aged 26, Vinicius returns to Valdebebas next Monday to begin pre-season preparations with just a year left on his deal. That timeline leaves the club with precious few options.

Arsenal are watching closely, according to those same sources, and reckon they would hold a strong hand should the winger decide to walk away. A source close to the player, however, denies any direct contact with the Premier League champions.

Talks have stalled for months. Vinicius has shown no urgency to commit, and no fresh meeting between the club and his representatives has even been scheduled.

Discontent has been brewing. Vinicius made his frustration plain last season under former coach Xabi Alonso, particularly after being hauled off in the Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the squad reeling from a second successive campaign without a major trophy.

Since arriving from Brazil in 2018, Vinicius has grown into one of the finest talents in world football. He has scored in two Champions League finals and finished runner-up in the 2024 Ballon d'Or.