Encouraging news for Hunt as Kaizer Chiefs forward Nurkovic nears return from injury

Amakhosi have been enduring a difficult start to the season complicated by a Fifa transfer ban and injuries to key players

have confirmed that forward Samir Nurkovic is edging closer to returning from injury and will start training in two weeks’ time.

After finishing last season as Chiefs’ top goal-scorer with 13 league goals, Nurkovic was injured during pre-season and his absence has been heavily felt this season.

His progress in rehabilitation comes as good news for coach Gavin Hunt who has been helplessly watching his strikers struggle to score goals this season.

More teams

“Samir Nurkovic is reported progressing well and the medical team are anticipating his return to the training fields in two weeks’ time. The striker is recovering from a surgery that has seen him miss the start of this season,” said Chiefs in a statement.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The return of Nurkovic is expected to ease Chiefs’ goal-scoring woes which is the major talking point of their performances so far this season.

No Amakhosi striker has scored a single goal this term across all competitions and the three strikes the club has managed in six games have come from a brace by defender Yagan Sasman, as well as an own goal by ’s Gregory Damons.

Not only have Chiefs faced challenges in their strike force, but the club has also had a shaky defence that has conceded nine goals in six matches.

With right-back Reeve Frosler now injured again, Hunt will be worrying about his backline again as he started the season without centre-back Eric Mathoho and Kgotso Moleko, who have since recovered.

On his return from a two-match injury lay-off, Frosler lasted just 29 minutes during last weekend’s 2-0 MTN8 defeat to and will be out for eight weeks.

“Reeve Frosler was seen hobbling off the field and substituted in the 29th minute of the MTN8 Cup semi-final match against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates on Sunday, 8th November,” said the club.

“Frosler was subsequently withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad due to play in the Afcon qualifiers this weekend. Following the medical examination, the fullback cum midfielder underwent MRI which confirmed he will be sidelined for eight weeks.”

Article continues below

There is, however, some encouraging news for Hunt who welcomes back 17-year-old midfielder Keletso Sifama, who missed the last two matches with an ankle injury.

“The young striker has recovered, and the medical team have given him all clear to resume full training,” the club statement added.

Chiefs visit in their next match, a league match on 21 November and they arrive in Durban on the backdrop of a three-match winless run.