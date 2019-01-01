En-Nesyri's effort not enough to save Leganes from Eibar defeat

The Moroccan forward scored his maiden goal of the season on Sunday but it was not enough to help Luis Cembranos' side avoid defeat

Youssef En-Nesyri scored ' only goal as they fell to a 2-1 loss against in .

En-Nesyri, who was making his 11th league appearance on Sunday, opened the scoring at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque as early as in the sixth minute.

The effort was the 22-year-old's first strike of the season but it could not help Leganes grab their second league win.

's Kenneth Omeruo was not called up for the game while his compatriot Chidozie Awaziem watched on from the bench.

After conceding their ninth defeat this term, Leganes remain rooted to the bottom of La Liga table with just five points after 11 games.