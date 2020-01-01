En-Nesyri: Sevilla complete €20 million move for Morocco forward

The 22-year-old completed a permanent move to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, in a deal that will run through till June 2025

Youssef En-Nesyri has left to pen a five-and-a-half-year deal with rivals .

Following the exit of Munas Dabbur and Chicharito this month, the Seville outfit paid the Morrocan's buy-out clause of €20 million to strengthen their frontline.

Article continues below

En-Nesyri started his professional career in with Malaga and he has scored 18 goals in 87 La Liga matches so far.

He moved to Leganes in the summer of 2018 and was their joint-top scorer with four league goals so far this season before his exit.

The international joins his compatriot Yassine Bounou in Julen Lopetegui's team and he could make his debut when fourth-placed Sevilla visit for Saturday's La Liga outing.