Emmanuel Dennis: Nottingham Forest sign Nigeria striker from Watford

The Super Eagle will continue his professional career with the newly promoted English topflight side

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Emmanuel Dennis from English Championship side Watford.

Although the Reds did not disclose the transfer details, reports suggested that the Nigeria international penned a four-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League side.

With this, Dennis - who becomes Forest’s 13th summer signing - will represent the City Ground outfit until 2026.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” a statement from Nottingham Forest read.

“The 24-year-old forward arrives on Trentside having hit double figures for The Hornets last season, returning 10 goals from 33 Premier League starts.

“Prior to arriving in England, Dennis’ first professional venture was in Ukraine's top-flight with Zorya Luhansk before enjoying a productive four-year spell in Belgium with Club Brugge, notably scoring twice in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the group stages of the 2019/20 Uefa Champions League.

“With seven international caps to date for Nigeria, the pacey forward links up with fellow countryman Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster The Reds' attacking options. Welcome to The City Ground, Emmanuel!”

Dennis began his professional career at Zorya Luhansk after a youth career at Kwara Football Academy, Ilorin.

After a season in Ukraine, he was signed by Club Brugge on a four-year-deal for fee of €1.2 million

During his time in Belgium, he scored a brace as the Blue-Black held Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw in a Champions League game played three seasons ago.

In the process, the Super Eagle became the third Nigerian to score against Los Blancos in the European club competition.

In 2021, Dennis was loaned to FC Cologne due to his failure to tie down a regular place at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

However, he struggled to get regular playing time at the Bundesliga outfit – featuring in nine German elite division games with no goals to his credit.

That did not stop Watford from signing him for the 2021-22 Premier League season. The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets but could not prevent them from getting demoted to the second tier.

With this move, Dennis becomes the fourth African in Steve Cooper’s squad after compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi, Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), and Senegal prospect Moussa Niakhate.

He could make his Forest debut against West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

Cooper’s side made a shaky start to life in the English elite division following a 2-0 away defeat versus Newcastle United at St James' Park.