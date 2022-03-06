Emmanuel Dennis' Arsenal display has Super Eagles fans in uproar
Watford and Nigeria fans have questioned the performance of forward Emmanuel Dennis after he missed a good chance in the team’s 3-2 Premier League defeat against Arsenal on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Nigeria international came into the game at Vicarage Road having scored nine top-flight goals from 25 matches, but he could not help the Hornets as they suffered their 18th defeat of the season.
Dennis started the game with speed and saw his effort after only 18 seconds ruled out for offside. However, he had two more chances in the first half to find the back of the net which he failed to convert.
With Watford trailing 3-2, Dennis also missed one of the best chances of the afternoon to make it 3-3 when he miscued a through ball with the goal at his mercy. The fans have now taken to social media with mixed reactions after his display.
Other fans felt being a renowned Arsenal supporter from childhood, Dennis was doing justice by allowing the Gunners to carry the day at Vicarage Road.
Another fan felt Dennis would be the perfect player to partner Michail Antonio at West Ham if Watford end up being relegated from the top-flight.
Another fan felt Watford are to blame for playing Dennis, while another called on the fans to lay off the Super Eagle, whose last goal for the Hornets came in the 1-0 win against Aston Villa on February 19.
Meanwhile, other fans from Nigeria blamed Dennis’s display for snubbing the Super Eagles during their participation at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year.
Despite being named in the provisional squad for the competition, Dennis failed to travel after Watford allegedly refused to release him and the Super Eagles were bundled out in the Round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.
Do you think Dennis had a bad game against Arsenal? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.