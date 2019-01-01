Emiliano Tade: Argentine striker leaves Mamelodi Sundowns

The 31-year-old has parted ways with the Brazilians barely a year after joining them from Usuthu

have announced the departure of Emiliano Tade with immediate effect.

According to the club, Tade asked to be released from his contract after citing personal reasons.

Sundowns thanked Tade for his contribution to the club's success since arriving from at the start of the year.

"Mamelodi Sundowns’ Argentine forward, Emiliano Tade approached the club to be released from his contract and the club has conceded after the player cited personal reasons," said Sundowns in a statement.

"The President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the Board, Management, staff, coaches and players wish to thank Emiliano Tade for his contribution and wish him all of the best in his personal and professional endeavours."

The attacker took the by storm after being given a chance to play in the country by Usuthu last season.

Sundowns came knocking for his signature six months later and AmaZulu found the offer tabled by the Tshwane giants too good to turn down.

Tade managed just two goals in 12 appearances for the Brazilians last season, while he struggled for game time this season.

His departure doesn't come as a major surprise because reports recently surfaced that Sundowns were planning to offload him in January.

Tade is prohibited from join a new team right now as he parted ways with Sundowns outside the transfer window.

He can only find a club when the mid-season transfer window opens on January 1.