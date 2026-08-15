Munich's Allianz Arena fell suddenly silent in the 84th minute on Saturday afternoon. Jamal Musiala went down in the opposition half, and several team-mates rushed over in panic to the Germany international as he lay there in discomfort.

As soon as referee Robert Hartmann stopped play, the emergency doctor sprinted straight onto the pitch. There was some brief reassurance soon after. Following a quick check on Musiala, the doctor stepped away, and seconds later the 23-year-old was able to leave the pitch under his own steam, although he was unsteady on his feet and looked shaken.

After the final whistle, it was still unclear exactly what was wrong with Musiala. "It will become clear what it was. But of course we're keeping our fingers crossed," FCB captain Manuel Neuer said in an interview with MagentaTV, and he had no more detailed information than Leipzig midfielder Rocco Reitz.

SID understands Musiala suffered a fainting spell. He is said to have complained of dizziness and circulatory problems. Temperatures at the match were well above 30C.

Jamal Musiala scores the goal that effectively decides it shortly beforehand

Only a few minutes before the scare, Musiala had made it 3-1 for his side in the Telekom Cup against Leipzig after new signing Ismael Saibari teed him up. Luis Diaz and Nathaniel Brown, another arrival this summer, scored the German record champions' other goals. Brajan Gruda had equalised for the visitors from Saxony in between.

Musiala was not the only Bayern player forced off through health concerns. Min-jae Kim could not continue after a good hour because of thigh problems.

Earlier in the match, Konrad Laimer had already sparked concern around Bayern. After a challenge, the Austria international was apparently unable to continue because of severe pain in his right leg, in the area of the thigh or knee.

Next Tuesday, Bayern play their final friendly against Bundesliga 2 side 1. FC Heidenheim before taking on Borussia Dortmund the following Saturday in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup.