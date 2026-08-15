It was the 84th minute on Saturday afternoon at the Allianz Arena when Munich suddenly fell silent. Jamal Musiala went down in the opposition half and several team-mates rushed over in panic to the injured Germany international.

The emergency doctor also sprinted on to the pitch as soon as referee Robert Hartmann stopped the game. Then came a measure of reassurance. After a brief check on Musiala, the doctor stepped away and, seconds later, the 23-year-old left the pitch on his own, although he was unsteady on his feet and looked shaken.

Even after the final whistle, it was still not clear exactly what was wrong with Musiala. "It will become clear what it was. But of course we're keeping our fingers crossed," said FCB captain Manuel Neuer in an interview with MagentaTV, who had no more detailed information than Leipzig midfielder Rocco Reitz.

According to information obtained by SID, Musiala suffered a fainting spell. He is said to have complained of dizziness and circulatory problems. Temperatures were well above 30 degrees during the match.

Jamal Musiala scores decisive goal himself shortly beforehand

Only a few minutes before the alarming scenes, Musiala had made it 3-1 for his side in the Telekom Cup against Leipzig from new signing Ismael Saibari's assist, and that proved to be the final score. Luis Diaz and Nathaniel Brown, also signed this summer, got the German record champions' other goals. Brajan Gruda had equalised in between for the visitors from Saxony.

Musiala was not the only Bayern player forced off through concern over his health. Min-jae Kim could not continue after a good hour because of thigh problems.

Earlier in the match, Konrad Laimer had already caused concern for everyone connected with Bayern Munich. After a challenge, the Austria international was apparently unable to continue because of severe pain in his right leg, in the area of the thigh or knee.

Bayern play their final friendly next Tuesday against Bundesliga 2 side 1. FC Heidenheim, before facing Borussia Dortmund the following Saturday in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup.