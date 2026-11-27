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Chelsea suffered a third successive Premier League defeat on Friday evening as Xabi Alonso's side lost 3-2 away to Nottingham Forest. Emmanuel Emegha impressed off the bench and scored both Chelsea goals, but the Dutch striker could not spare them defeat.

Chelsea travelled to the City Ground short of confidence. The Blues had lost their previous two league games to Sunderland (1-0) and Leeds United (1-4) and sat eighth in the Premier League ahead of the 12th round of fixtures.

Alonso left Emegha on the bench and picked Danny Welbeck up front. Persistent back problems kept Jorrel Hato out. Former Chelsea striker Liam Delap started for Nottingham Forest.

The hosts flew out of the blocks and took the lead after just five minutes. A deep cross found Igor Jesus, whose superb volley into the top corner left goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez with no chance: 1-0.

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Oliver Glasner's side overran Chelsea in the opening stages, leaving the visitors struggling to escape the pressure. Roméo Lavia and Welbeck threatened before the break, but neither could add to the first-half scoreline.

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Alonso brought Emegha on for Welbeck almost immediately after the restart. The Dutchman then watched Wesley Fofana make a glaring mistake and bring Delap down in the penalty area. Morgan Gibbs-White sent Martínez the wrong way from the spot: 2-0.

Emegha needed only a few minutes to make his mark. In the 54th minute, the Dutch striker steered a low volley into the bottom corner. A tense VAR check for possible offside followed before he could celebrate: 2-1.

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Chelsea then appealed for a penalty after the ball struck Jair Cunha's arm, but referee Andy Madley was unmoved. At the other end, Gibbs-White struck again in the 73rd minute, lifting the ball over Martínez after a fine through ball from Xaver Schlager.

The match looked settled until Emegha struck again in the 89th minute. The substitute rose above his opponents at the far post and headed the ball into the far corner to bring Chelsea right back into the contest: 3-2.

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Chelsea failed to snatch a point during five minutes of stoppage time. Another defeat heaps more pressure on Alonso, while Nottingham Forest take three particularly welcome points in their fight against relegation.