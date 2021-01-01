Elneny in passionate plea to angry Arsenal supporters as tensions run high at Emirates Stadium

The Egyptian midfielder wants fans to back him and the rest of the Gunners team in what has been a testing season for all concerned

Mohamed Elneny has issued a passionate plea for Arsenal supporters to get behind those out on the pitch, as tensions run high off the field, with the midfielder calling for an end to abuse of players.

The Egypt international has been targeted by trolls at times this season, with the 28-year-old failing to win everybody over following his return to north London from a loan spell at Besiktas.

He is now looking for a united front to be established at Emirates Stadium, as fans prepare to protest against owner Stan Kroenke in the wake of a short-lived Super League debacle, with a difficult campaign testing the patience of all concerned.

What has been said?

Elneny told Sky Sports ahead of a Premier League meeting with Everton on Friday: "I need you to support me - not to put me down. Supporter means you have to support.

"Not waiting for me to do one bad pass and then after speak about me, or one bad game.

"You have to support in the bad moments, not the good moments. In the good moments everybody is a supporter.

"I need you when I have a bad game. When I have a bad game I need you next to me saying 'no you are good, keep going, we are next to you'.

"This will make me happy and you will make the world happy. You will make me improve more because I can see the support next to me."

How has Elneny fared this season?

Having been an outcast at Arsenal under Unai Emery, Elneny has been drafted back into the Gunners fold by Mikel Arteta.

He has made 35 appearances across all competitions this season, with 22 of those outings taken in from the start.

Struggles for consistency have been endured, along with many of his club colleagues, but Elneny is pleased to be in a position where effort is rewarded - with that not always the case under a previous coaching regime.

He has added: "If you are good you will play, if you are not good you will be on the bench, or you will be out of the squad.

"This is what I love from Mikel Arteta because it is fair. If you train good and you train hard and you are ready to play he will give you a chance to play.

"This is what I missed before with Emery. He wasn’t giving me a chance to play and that’s why I get a chance to go to Turkey and prove myself and I come back and I’m happy about myself now."

Europa League semi-finalists Arsenal will play host to Everton sat ninth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of north London neighbours Tottenham in sixth and nine back on the top four.

