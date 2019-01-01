Elmohamady's goal sends Aston Villa into League Cup quarter-finals

The captain scored the match-winning goal that sent Dean Smith's men through to the last-eight stage of the competition

defender Ahmed Elmohamady scored the crucial goal that gave a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old hit the target in the 57th minute for his first goal of the season which propelled the Villa Park outfit to the quarter-finals of the .

With the game tied at 1-1, Elmohamady linked up with Henri Lansbury's free-kick and drifted it past goalkeeper just before the hour-mark.

The international alongside his compatriot Mahmoud Trezeguet were in action for the whole duration while Zimbabwe's Marvelous Nakamba watched on from the bench.

The African trio will be looking to help Aston Villa build on their win when they host for Saturday's Premier League fixture.