Elmohamady ‘delighted’ to extend Aston Villa contract

The Egyptian star is keen to establish club back in the Premier League after signing one-year extension

Ahmed Elmohamady has expressed his delight after committing himself to a further year with .

The 31-year-old right-back joined Villa in 2017 from and was instrumental in his side’s promotion from the Championship.

He provided the assist for Anwar El Ghazi's goal in the Championship play-off final win over at Wembley in May, which secured their return to the Premier League.

He made 40 appearances last season and has played in both of the Midlands side’s opening two league fixtures.

“I am absolutely delighted to extend my contract. Playing for Aston Villa is unbelievable,” Elmohamady told the club’s official website .

“It’s a great club and the fans are unbelievable. I am looking forward to continuing my stay here.”

Having previously experienced Premier League football with Hull, the international joined the club when they were in the Championship.

“When I came here the main thing was to get back into the Premier League. I had a first difficult season because we didn’t go up. But we did it last year. The Championship is the most difficult league in the world to get out of. But we had a successful year. We want another now.”

Having achieved promotion under manager Dean Smith, Villa have lost their opening two Premier League fixtures. After going down 3-1 at on the opening weekend, they suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth last Saturday.

Elmohamady feels that the team have performed admirably despite the results and is aiming to play his part in establishing the club back in the top division.

“It’s been a difficult start. I think we played really well in the last two games. But sometimes we are unlucky with some mistakes. But if we continue playing well the luck will come. Our main target is to finish as high in the table as possible and be in the Premier League."

The 31-year-old admitted that it may take time for new signings to adapt after an influx of fresh faces over the summer.

He added: “In the summer, we had new players coming in, who have had to settle in the club, it will take time. Some boys have played in this league before. For some of them, it’s new. Hopefully they can settle quick and we can get going.”

Aston Villa host in the Premier League on Friday night.