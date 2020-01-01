Ellis names Banyana Banyana final squad for Cosafa Women's Cup

The defending champions will launch their title defence with a tricky game against Angola at Wolfson Stadium on November 3

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named her 20 players for the final squad for the upcoming Cosafa Women's Cup.



The women's senior national team will feature as defending champions in the eighth edition of the regional tournament which will run from November 3 to 14.

The usual selections include goalkeepers Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart, Bongeka Gamede, Sibulele Holweni, Robyn Moodaly and Gabriela Salgado, who were part of the 2019 title-winning squad.

On her decision behind the final selection, Ellis, who is fully aware of the threats Zambia and Malawi will pose, is optimistic her young talented players will leave a mark at the tournament.

“The is for local players and it is always great to give new players a chance to prove themselves," Ellis told Safa.net.

"I have been impressed with the work that the current crop of players have put in and the pre-tournament week will be an important one for us to polish up before the tournament starts."

With the final squad out, the team had since departed for Port Elizabeth on Tuesday and will continue their camping preparations from October 28 to November 2, 2020.

Banyana are drawn against Eswatini, Comoros and Angola in Group B and will open their title defence against Angola on November 3 before meetings with Eswatini and Comoros.

The champions are eyeing their record seventh triumph and the third crown in a row at the third tournament on home soil.

South Africa squad

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Christen Swart (Unattached), Andile Dlamini ( FC)

Defenders: Karabo Makhurubetshi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Koketso Mmathabo Tlailane (TUT-Pretoria), Bongeka Gamede (University of Western Cape), Sibulele Cecilia Holweni (University of Western Cape), Xiluva Tshabalala (Ma-Indies FC), Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower FC), Kaylyn Octavia Jordaan (Spurs W.FC)

Midfielders: Oratile Dikgosi Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC), Gabriela de Jesus Thomas Salgado (JVW FC), Robyn Kimberly Moodaly (JVW FC), Nonhlanhla Mthandi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Mapule Nomvula Kgoale (TUT-Pretoria), Karabo Angel Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Lonathemba Mhlongo (Durban Ladies FC)

Strikers: Hildah Tholakele Magaia (TUT-Pretoria), Neliswa Praiseworth Luthuli (Sunflower FC), Pride Itebogeng Nthite (TUT-Pretoria)