Ellis announces Banyana Banyana squad to face World Cup co-hosts Australia in London

South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis has named the squad that will take on Australia in a friendly international next month.

Banyana will face Australia for the first time

Ellis explained why she omitted some of the regulars

Jane and Seoposenwe headline Banyana's latest squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Ellis' charges are set to take on Fifa 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia in London, England on October 8 as part of Banyana Banyana's preparations for the global tournament.

The 59-year-old tactician said she wanted to give other players an opportunity to show what they can do when she selected the team.

Ellis, who led Banyana to the 2022 Wafcon title, added that the door is not closed to any player, and those who did not make this squad can still work their way back into contention in the months before the World Cup.

WHAT DID ELLIS SAY? “I said to them [the players] in the beginning the fact that you went to Wafcon does not mean you are going to the World Cup,” she said.

“The World Cup is a different game and everybody has got to raise their hand. There are a lot of players that have shown form and we need to take a look at them as well to give them an opportunity to test themselves at the highest level.”

FULL SQUAD TO FACE AUSTRALIA:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Regirl Ngobeni, Dineo Magagula

Defenders: Thato Letsoso, Fikile Magama, Tiiesetso Makhubela, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Cynthia Makete, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede

Midfielders: Cimone Sauls, Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Thalea Smidt, Robyn Moodaly, Amogelang Motau

Strikers: Nthabiseng Majiya, Thubelihle Shamase, Gabriela Salgado, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Melinda Kgadiete, Hilda Magaia.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BANYANA? The African champions are set to go into camp during the women's Fifa international break which is scheduled for 3 to 11 October. The team will then square off against Australia on October 8 during the same Fifa break.