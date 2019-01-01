Elizabeth Addo, Tabitha Chawinga help Jiangsu Suning retain Chinese Women's Championship title

The Africans were in a fine form as their side retained the Chinese title with a win over Dalian Quanjian on Monday

Elizabeth Addo and Tabitha Chawinga's Jiansgu Suning retained the Chinese Women's Championship title on Monday thanks to a 3-0 win over Dalian Quanjian.

Going into the final, Addo, had provided two assists for Chawinga to hit a treble in their 7-1 semi-final win over Changchun.

Tang Jiali helped Jiansgu gain a 2-0 first-half lead before Addo's second-half effort helped them to retain the coveted crown.

It was the international's third goal in eight games in all competitions and she has now won her first silverware in since moving to the Asian nation in April.

On Chawinga's part, the Malawi international has scored 19 goals in eight outings. Monday's triumph secured her a third a third trophy since arriving in in 2018.

Jiangsu are now back-to-back winners after they defeated Dalian by the same score at the Weifang Sports Center Stadium to clinch the trophy last year.