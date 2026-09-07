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الحزم - دوري جوي للنخبةx/alhazem_fc
GOAL

Translated by

Elite Joy League: a triple shock, and Al-Hazm regains its shine in a round of surprises

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What happened in the third round of Joy?

The third round of the Joye Elite League served up shock after shock, with three of the division's biggest clubs stumbling. Reigning champions Al-Hazm, meanwhile, finally found their groove and picked up their first win of the season.

A triple shock for the top clubs

Al-Nassr got the surprises rolling with a 2-1 defeat to Al-Fateh. Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz stole the show, netting both goals to fire Al-Fateh to a priceless win over one of the tournament's heavyweights.

Things were little better for Al-Ahli, who had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Al-Jabalain. The points keep leaking away in a round that tripped up several big names.

Read also.. After the Bono shock.. Koulibaly and Al-Owais land Al-Hilal in trouble against Neom

Completing the top-flight misery, Al-Hilal went down 2-1 to Al-Taawoun. The leaders tasted defeat in the third round, unable to salvage anything against Al-Taawoun.

Al-Hazm rediscover their shine

Reigning champions Al-Hazm, by contrast, rediscovered their shine and secured their first victory of the campaign, seeing off Al-Feiha 3-1.

Al-Hazm had sat out the previous round after their match against Al-Watan was postponed. They opened their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Al-Jabalain, then roared back in the third round to grab their first win.

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Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadisiyah the most prolific scorers

Goals flowed freely for Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadisiyah. Al-Qadisiyah ran out 4-2 winners over Al-Ettifaq, while Al-Ittihad brushed aside Al-Wehda 4-1. That made the pair the round's most prolific attacking sides.

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Ammar Al-Ghamdi kept up his attacking form for Al-Ittihad, scoring in a second consecutive match to underline his standing as one of the side's key forwards this season.

Al-Kholood keep a clean sheet

Al-Kholood eased to a 3-0 win over Al-Orobah, the only team in the third round to keep a clean sheet.

The game also marked a scoring return for Abdullah Al-Ajyan. He bagged his first goals of the season, leaving his mark on Al-Kholood's big win over Al-Orobah.

Two braces in the round

Two braces lit up the round. The first came from Al-Fateh's Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz, who scored both his side's goals against Al-Nassr to engineer one of the round's biggest shocks.

Amadou Diang provided the second, driving champions Al-Hazm to their 3-1 win over Al-Feiha.

Elsewhere, Al-Faisaly drew 1-1 with Al-Najma, Al-Tadamon edged Al-Khaleej 2-1, and Damac and Al-Riyadh played out a 1-1 draw. The surprises well and truly took over the Joye Elite League fixtures.

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