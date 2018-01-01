Elgeco Plus v Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Ernst Middendorp will once again lead his side in the Caf Confederation Cup match in Madagascar

Kaizer Chiefs will be targeting their third win on the trot when they visit Elgeco Plus in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first-round on Saturday.

Amakhosi head into the encounter with a healthy 3-0 win from the first leg, meaning their chances of advancing to the next round look good.

Elgeco Plus need to win by the same scoreline to at least force the game to be decided on penalties, but should Chiefs score in Madagascar, then they will be home and dry.

Ernst Middendorp's tenure has been something of a fairytale with Chiefs seemingly back to their best.

Should he win this encounter, then this would be the perfect way to end the year for Amakhosi.

Game Elgeco Plus v Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, December 22 Time 13:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will not be live, but can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com None

Squad & Team News

Amakhosi have been facing some defensive headaches in recent times, especially with both Erick Mathoho and Ramahlwe Mphahlele out injured.

However, Middendorp has preferred Daniel Cardoso on the right-hand side since Kgotso Moleko wasn't registered for this competition.

Khama Billiat will also miss the encounter with a hip problem after being given a two-week off in order to recover.

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Virgil Vries, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders : Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Siyabonga Ngezana, Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Teenage Hadebe, Mario Booysen, Godfrey Walusimbi, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya

Midfielders : Dumisani Zuma, Willard Katsande, George Maluleka, Siphelele Ntshangase, Dax Andrianarimanana, Hendrick Ekstein, Lebogang Manyama, Kabelo Mahlasela, Philani Zulu, Khama Billiat

Strikers : Leonardo Castro, Bernard Parker, Ryan Moon

Potential Chiefs XI: Vries, Cardoso, Walusimbi, Booysen, Hadebe, Maluleka, Ntshangase, Parker, Manyama, Zuma, Castro .

Match Preview

Chiefs have scored eight goals and conceded two in their first three matches in the competition.

They didn't concede in their previous two competitive matches, something which Middendorp would look to keep intact.

As things stand, Elgeco Plus, who are campaigning in the competition for the second time, appear to be dead and buried.

However, they cannot be ruled out altogether simply because they're playing in front of their home fans.

Chiefs are the second South African team to face Elgeco Plus after SuperSport United.

Matsatsantsa beat the Madagascan team 2-1 away from home.