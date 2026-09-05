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Al Ittihad v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Elenkhina its star: Al-Ittihad achieve a historic record in the clasico against Al-Nassr

G. Ilenikhena
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Nigeria
Saudi Arabia

The Nigerian star makes headlines

Al-Ittihad set a historic record in their clásico against Al-Nassr, twice finding the back of the net inside the opening 22 minutes on Saturday evening in the fifth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Read also.. Video: En-Nesyri's replacement lights up the clásico and rewards Al-Ittihad's coach

Nigerian George Ilenikhena grabbed both goals. He carried on his attacking brilliance with a quickfire double, handing his side an early advantage in one of the round's standout fixtures.

According to football statistics specialists Opta, this was the first time Al-Ittihad had scored twice inside 22 minutes against Al-Nassr in a Pro League meeting between the two clubs, a new record in the fixture's history.

Ilenikhena stamped himself as the star of the clásico. Two goals in a short spell underlined his threat in front of Al-Nassr's goal and drove Al-Ittihad to a blistering start.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

The record reflects just how sharp Al-Ittihad were out of the blocks. They took the chances that fell their way and turned them into goals, with Ilenikhena the secret behind their early superiority.

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