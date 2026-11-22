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Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation and candidate to challenge Gianni Infantino for the presidency of world football's governing body FIFA, has suffered a heavy blow at the start of his election campaign, after his visit to Nigeria turned into a showcase of his rival's influence. Infantino continues to gather support from across the continental confederations, a development that puts the Frenchman's ambitions to an extremely difficult test.

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According to French website Foot Mercato, Infantino is closing in on a new term as president. The South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, gave him unanimous backing before he secured broad African support at the African confederation's general assembly. Diallo was in the room, and watched the scale of the challenge facing him grow sharply.

The trouble started in South America. CONMEBOL officially backed Infantino's re-election at a meeting in the Colombian city of Barranquilla.

All ten of its national associations unanimously supported the incumbent, praising his leadership and the changes world football has undergone on his watch.

That was an early setback for the French candidate. He had been counting on discontent in certain European circles over Infantino's policies to present himself as an alternative capable of restoring confidence in the way FIFA is run.

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Nigeria was even harsher. The general assembly of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, turned into a clear show of the incumbent's strength, right in front of his French rival.

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Infantino steals the spotlight in Nigeria

Delegates gave Infantino a rousing welcome and warm applause the moment he arrived at the general assembly, a fresh sign of his popularity among African football's leaders. Then Patrice Motsepe, president of the African confederation, announced its official support for Infantino in the upcoming election.

Motsepe said the past five years had shown him how committed the FIFA president is to developing African football. He pointed to Infantino's promise to give each of the 54 member associations $25 million from 1 January 2027.

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He added: "We can now stand and applaud to express our support for Gianni Infantino. You are our candidate," before joking about when the money would land: it was supposed to arrive on 1 January, but he reckoned it would come tomorrow.

That announcement handed Infantino the support of all 54 African associations. It's a significant advantage, because every FIFA member association has one vote, which makes Africa an influential voting bloc that's hard to ignore.

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Nor does his support end there. The incumbent also has the backing of the Union of Arab Football Associations, whose 22 members are spread across Africa and Asia.

Can Europe save Diallo's campaign?

Diallo doesn't enter the race without a base, though. UEFA, European football's governing body, nominated him to lead the European opposition to Infantino, with the backing of its 55 member associations.

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That bloc may not be enough. The French candidate needs at least 106 votes from FIFA's 211 member associations, so he'll have to find allies outside Europe.

Japan's Kozo Tashima is also in the race. Meanwhile, several European associations have distanced themselves from Infantino since his plan to open up the commercial rights of major competitions to private-sector investors stalled.

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The election takes place in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, on 18 March 2027, and Diallo faces a task that goes well beyond a conventional electoral contest.

He's campaigning on reforming FIFA's governance and restoring trust. Infantino, meanwhile, keeps leaning on his strong relationships with the continental confederations to shore up his position. So far, the Frenchman's campaign looks more like a harsh test of his own influence. He watched in person as his rival gathered the support of an entire continent, leaving him no real room to grab the spotlight.