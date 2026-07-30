Bayern Munich are set to extend the contract of sporting director Max Eberl. The club are delighted with his recent work, despite the controversy that swirled around his future earlier.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, correspondent for "Sky Sport Germany", Eberl's deal looks likely to run beyond 2027. There had been no hint of an early exit, quite the opposite.

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Plettenberg pointed to comments made by the club's honorary president, Uli Hoeness, this Thursday: "I was very angry with myself. I did not deal with Max in the appropriate manner before the cup final (when he cast doubt on his future with Bayern Munich), and I apologised to him."

Asked whether Eberl's contract would be extended, Hoeness added: "At the moment, I would say the probability of that happening is 100%."

Eberl's future will top the agenda at the supervisory board's next meeting in August, Plettenberg said. Hoeness and board members are thrilled with the early planning to strengthen the squad, especially after signing German Nathaniel Brown and Moroccan Ismael Saibari.

Bayern's management is now turning its attention to departures. João Palhinha, Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza lead the list of players who could leave during the summer transfer window.

Hoeness had also praised the Morocco star, noting that Saibari caught his attention at the 2026 World Cup.