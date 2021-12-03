El-Selhadar: Al Ahly, Ismaily SC mourn Egyptian coach who died during celebration

Egyptian Premier League clubs Al Ahly and Ismaily SC have paid tribute to El-Magd SC manager, Adham El-Selhadar, who died while celebrating his team's winning goal on Thursday.

El Magd scored a 92nd-minute winner against El Zarqa to grab a 1-0 victory in an Egyptian Second League match.

The goal meant so much to El-Selhadar as his team bounced back to winning ways, but unfortunately, he suffered a heart attack and he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he passed away.

During his professional career as a player, El-Selhedar played for Ismaily in the 1990s where he won the Egyptian Premier League and Egypt Cup titles before he returned to the club in a coaching capacity.

In a show of solidarity, the top clubs in Egypt – Al Ahly and Ismaily - prayed for the departed soul while the latter also declared days of mourning as a club.

A statement from Ismaily read: “The Ismaily Board of Directors, headed by Engineer Yahya El-Komy, mourns the death of Adham El-Selhadar, a star and former coach of the team, who passed away as a result of a sudden heart attack, following his follow-up to the match of his team, “El-Majd” Alexandria, in the second division league competitions.

“Against this background, the Board of Directors declared 3 days of mourning for the soul of the late.”

El Magd climbed up to seventh in the second division table with 14 points after nine games.

“Captain Mahmoud Al-Khatib, president of the club, and the members of the board of directors, mourn with great sadness and sorrow, Coach Adham El-Selhadar, the former Ismaily player, who passed away on Thursday, praying to the Almighty to cover the deceased with his vast mercy and enter him into his vast gardens,” read a statement on Al Ahly website.