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Hussein Ammouta's sacking as Al Ahly coach was not simply a reaction to the defeat by Pyramids. It exposed a deeper crisis over the way the Moroccan coach was chosen in the first place, with reservations inside the club's management about appointing him and an earlier agreement with a foreign coach who had been close to taking charge of the team before the decision changed at the last minute.

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Broadcaster Ahmed Shobeir has lifted the lid on what went on behind the scenes of Ammouta's appointment. He revealed where some Al Ahly officials stood on the choice and named the coach the club had already settled on before the Moroccan entered the picture. His comments came as the management prepared to announce a new head coach after ending Ammouta's spell in charge.

According to Shobeir, Al Ahly had decided to dismiss Hussein Ammouta after the 2-0 defeat by Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian Premier League. The club had prepared the sacking in advance, in case the team slipped up.

Speaking on radio on Tuesday, Shobeir said the decision to part ways with the Moroccan was ready before the match. Losing to Pyramids was enough to trigger it and end the technical staff's time at the club.

The Al Ahly management, he added, are trying to salvage what they can from the current season but must not rush the choice of a new head coach. In his view, building a strong team on the right foundations may matter more than rescuing a single season without tackling the problems at their root.

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Al Ahly issued an official statement in the early hours of Tuesday morning, thanking Hussein Ammouta and his assistants after their spell with the first team came to an end.

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The club said the decision followed an assessment presented by vice-president Yassin Mansour and board member Sayed Abdel Hafiz, who have been tasked with overseeing football matters. The pair will put forward candidates for the job in the coming hours.

Shobeir reveals the coach Al Ahly agreed terms with before Ammouta

Shobeir's biggest surprise, though, concerned how Ammouta came to be chosen. Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib hadn't been keen on appointing the Moroccan from the outset, he said, and Yassin Mansour wasn't convinced either.

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A committee chaired by Yassin Mansour, with Sayed Abdel Hafiz and Wael Gomaa, had agreed to appoint a foreign head coach after drawing up a shortlist of three names. Among them was a Portuguese coach whom Shobeir described as very good.

Al Ahly had actually reached an agreement with one of those coaches and were preparing to finalise the deal. Then Hussein Ammouta's name emerged, and the negotiations suddenly changed course.

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Essam Serag, Al Ahly's marketing director, had previously spoken on a television programme about the agreement with a coach before the choice changed, Shobeir added. It was Khaled Mortagy who put Ammouta's name forward, prompting a rethink over who the incoming head coach would be.

Officials then asked whether signing the Moroccan was possible. In the end, they chose him to lead Al Ahly despite the earlier agreement with another coach.

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A sudden change that upset Al Ahly's plans

Shobeir criticised the way the club settled the head coach question. Changing course after reaching an agreement with another coach, he argued, reflected a degree of confusion in how Al Ahly handled the negotiations.

Things had reached an advanced stage, he said. The club had agreed on the coach and contacted him to complete the deal, before the picture changed completely and Ammouta became the final choice.

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The defeat leaves Al Ahly stuck on 20 points in third place. Pyramids moved top on 27 points, while Zamalek climbed to second on 22 after beating El Gouna 2-1.

Al Ahly are now preparing to appoint the tenth head coach of Mahmoud El Khatib's presidency, which began in November 2017. Patrice Carteron, Martín Lasarte, René Weiler, Pitso Mosimane, Ricardo Soares, Marcel Koller, José Riveiro, Jess Thorup and Hussein Ammouta have all coached the team in that time, not counting interim coaches.